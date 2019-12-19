Pack Your Bags And Book A Stay At This Panshet Resort For INR 2000 Only

Travelling to Panshet for a quiet peaceful retreat? Check into this rustic cottage resort, which is situated on Panshet road. Gulmohor Village Resort and Farms is the place to be if you are looking forward to spending some quality time with your loved ones. They offer an excellent package for INR 2000 per person, which includes the person's stay, meals and other activities within the resort. Don't you want to pack your bags and leave right away?

The food served is super delicious and we recommend you go in large groups to enjoy the getaway. We love the fact that the resort is surrounded by rich flora and fauna. Wake up to a gorgeous view of the sunrise amidst the hillocks and lush greenery. If you wish to quietly stay in, we suggest you take a dip in their swimming pool, hit the gym or play indoor games like table tennis. If you have kids, they will surely enjoy in the kids zone.

They have a separate campfire area where you can host BBQ nights and hog on grilled delights while singing, dancing and making merry. If you are hosting a get-together or a small party for your near and dear ones, ask them for their special packages which are inclusive of stay, food and all the amenities. In order to escape the city hustle, check into this village resort to experience a rustic stay.