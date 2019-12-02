Sit In A Tuk-Tuk & Dig Into Roti Kanai At This Lounge In KP Annexe

If you thought Koregaon Park couldn’t get any more cooler, you were wrong! There is a new party destination in Mundhwa now called Headquarterss Lounge & Bar that is making a lot of buzz around the city. Headquarterss is a lounge and bar that has beautiful indoor seating along with a nice deck on the outside. As soon as you enter this resto-bar, you’ll see it light up in yellow lights with extravagant seating options. They even have booths that are designed to look like old rickshaws! If you prefer a more social seating option, opt for their high rise tables and if you are the dancing kind like us, then you will love their massive dance floor! They also have a seating area for private parties or big groups that can seat up to 15 people.

Heardquarterss specialises in Indian, Chinese, Continental food along with some unique bar bites and in-house cocktails. We recommend trying the charcoal murg tikka (INR 390), prawn fritters (INR 400) and their Lebanese mezze platter (INR 599) for starters. They are all unique to the restaurant and will satisfy any taste buds. Don’t worry, there are a lot of vegetarian options as well! If you are look to get something heavier, definitely try their khao suey for INR 400 or their Indonesian roti kanai for INR 280. We loved the earthy, Asian flavours that these dishes had to offer. A meal for two at Headquarterss will cost you around INR 1700 including alcohol.

