Brides & Bridesmaids, This Store At Laxmi Road Is For All Your Ceremonies

If you are a true blue Punekar, you will for sure know that there is no better place than Laxmi Road to shop for all wedding essentials. From jewellery to dresses, this street has a number of things that make the D-day absolutely worth it. This time, we have got, Hind Creations that has beautiful bespoke clothing for brides and her entourage. So head hear and be wedding ready.

The store is located at the first junction of Laxmi Road and is pretty hard to miss. Spread across the ground floor, the store is thoughtfully and smartly divided into various sections according to the outfits. The store is packed with a number of designer clothing for all wedding events and prices start at INR 1000 for a simple saree.

We found a number of elaborate and splendid sarees over here. There were the classic traditional sarees with golden zari. We found beautiful Kanjivarams, Banarasis, Paithanis and various designs. There were also sarees with net work, heavy embroidery, patch work and other styles too. If you are a bride who is planning to wear a saree for the wedding instead of a lehenga, you have to check out their wedding saree collection.

Along with the sarees, this store also has a number of beautiful, twirl-worthy lehengas. You will find lehengas for all kinds of events. There are simple yet outstanding lehengas for a haldi ceremony. These lehengas have a very basic machine embroidery on them. There are also the sparkly extravagant lehengas that you might want to wear for your sangeet. And if you are planning to wear one for your reception, they also have that kind of ghagras available with them. The prices for a very simple ghagra starts at INR 2500.

If you are planning to go a little off-beat with your outfits for your big day, the store also has ball gowns and cocktail dresses. You will find a number of them with elaborate designs, with larger gheras and a lot of different work on them. The store also has a number of graceful cocktail dresses as well. Apart from these western designs they also have Indo-western gowns available that start at INR 4000.