New City, New Friends: Here Are 5 Ways You Can Make Friends In Pune

If you are not too keen on partying and are a reserved person, visit Pagdandi Book Cafe in Baner. This quaint little place is great for some 'me time'. You can grab a book from their diverse library, sip on some coolers or chai and chill on their cozy bed. It’s a great way to meet people from different walks of life and trust us, some crazy stories come out there. They also host intimate gigs like open mics and poetry nights, which you should definitely check out.