Budget Buys: We Found A Shoe Store Where You Can Shop At INR 300

Shoes are something that help in completing an outfit. A right pair of shoes doesn't necessarily have to be super expensive. This is something that is literally proven at JMD Shoes in PCMC.



Located near Sai Chowk, JMD Shoes is a simple and humble store that has all kinds of shoes for men. The best part about their collection is that it is all very affordable. Along with a number of various styles in men's shoes, the store also has a few pieces in women's collection. All of them start at a humble INR 300 only. However, a vast number of the shoes are in men's styles.

At JMD Shoes, we found a number of types of shoes. There were some really cool printed sneakers that started at INR 300 only. These sneakers were available in cloth as well as rubber which can be worn during any time of the year. Along with casual sneakers, they also have lace up sneakers in plains as well as prints. These shoes start at INR 400.

If not casuals, you can also get your hands on some really cool formal shoes as well. They have oxfords, calvins and even some classic Italian style shoes. The prices for these shoes start at INR 500. And if you are a gym freak or a sports person, you will find a number of sports shoes as well. They also have a few pieces in football studs with them. The prices for them start at INR 600.