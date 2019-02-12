You Can Find Shilpa Shetty's Lace Saree At This Beautiful Boutique

We stumbled upon this tiny boutique and we simply loved the bespoke collection they had. Keoshaa Designer Casa In KP is a one-stop destination for ethnic one-pieces, bridal wear as well as lacy sarees. Make a note that it is situated in Lane C, in a bungalow. We checked out the place and found that it is mainly into customisation although they do keep a limited collection of ready-made outfits. In readymades, we found beautiful ethnic one-pieces, palazzo-crop top sets and gararas. Got a party and cannot decide whether to opt for the traditional look or the western? We suggest you opt for its combination and check-out these ethnic one-pieces. Starting at INR 3000, they have colourful sarees as well. remember Shilpa Shetty's latest lace saree, that is doing rounds on Instagram? You can get such sarees starting at INR 8000 here. Frilly and fabulous, take your saree fashion to a whole new level. They also stitch bridal wear, designer suits and simple kurtis at reasonable rates. Did you know you can also find pretty juttis, mojdis and Kolhapuri chappals, that will totally match with the traditional outfits you wear? Apart from that we simply loved the accessories that they had. Right from bracelets, armlets and cocktail rings, you have a wide variety to choose from. Not just that, they have silver sets of necklaces and awesome temple jewellery. We recommend you match these temple-style necklaces with the sarees and suits. We found the Kolhapuri saaj- a traditional necklace that will make you look like royalty. Drop by the store for personalised styling sessions, and the warm owners shall be more than happy to help you customise. You can also look for their designs on their social media handles. Being very new, they are yet to participate in pop-ups. We cannot wait for them to have their own stalls. Picture Credits: Vaibhav Devnath/Team LBB