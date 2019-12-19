Mallus, Here's Where You Can Get Your Favourite Snacks & Groceries

Mallus, if you're homesick and seeking your favourite snacks, a little shop in Aundh is just the place. Kerela Restaurant and Mega Stores, located across Siddharth Nagar, near Aundh post office. It's easy to spot as it's located at a little bit of a height and you'll spot red bananas, nendran banana among other varieties hanging from the ceiling at the store's front. Pick up your dry snacks to much on from here. You'll score everything from banana and tapioca chips, muruku, achappam (rose cookies) among a host of other munchy items. If you're one who can't cook even to save his/her life, you'll be saved by instant packets of various dishes like please and others. But if you do cook, this is your haven. You'll find the right kind of variety of rice, oils and those Eastern masala packets that all Mallus love. We've already raided the store for the pepper chicken masala packets, so guess who's going to gorge on some chicken fry later? The prices are quite affordable and the owner is happy to help young Mallus who can't figure their groceries. The owner's son also has a restaurant next door, but more on that later.