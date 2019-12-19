Bowl For INR 165 Only At This Arcade Inside Kumar Pacific Mall

If you’re anything like us, you easily get excited at the sight of an arcade. After all, who doesn’t love seeing their sibling be a sore loser after a game of air hockey? Kumar Pacific Mall has an arcade called King Of Game where you can drag your sibling and friends and show them your true talents.

With the usual arcade games like air hockey, street fighter, the claw machine, versions of car and bike race games among a bunch of other things, King Of Game has everything you need to spend hours here. If you’re someone with a kid who needs entertainment, this is the right spot in the mall for you. The arcade has a play area with foam blocks and mats, a ball pit, those animal-shaped rocking swings with songs, slides and tunnels to crawl under and more. Simply let your tot have his/her way around and they’ll forget all about that toy you didn’t buy them earlier.

The arcade has several games, VR gaming, bowling, dashing cars and even bowling. In fact, it’s one of the cheapest bowling alleys in the city. The 4-lane alley might seem small if you’re a pro, but it costs INR 165 per person only. Isn’t that cheap?

Kind Of Game doesn’t serve any food, drinks or refreshments but the mall’s food court is sufficient and hygienic. And, if you play well enough, you might even take home some prizes.