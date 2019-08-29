This Fabric Store Will Leave You Spoilt For Choice

From brocade to cotton, Kumkum Matching on Laxmi Road has a large collection of quality fabrics. This store is literally going to spoil you for choices. Located in one of the by-lanes of Laxmi Road, near Jai Hind, and has fabrics for all purposes. It's a relatively small shop that can host around eight to ten people at a time. So we suggest you don't go in a large group over here. Along with fabrics, the store has selected embroidery patches as well with them. Majority of the fabrics come from various textiles centres such as Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata and other such places. You will find fabrics in plains, patterns, various textures and even in network. If you don't know a tailor, they would also help you connect to them. The prices over start at INR 150 for a metre. Depending upon the fabric you choose, the price keeps on varying. You can make apparel such as shirts, salwar-suits, one-pices and even sarees. However, we have been told that their fabrics are majorly used for blouses.