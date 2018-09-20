Broke Bookworms, Here Are 6 Pune Libraries You Should Head To Now

Established around 170-years-ago, Pune Vachan Mandir is iconic and houses thousands of books across multiple genres, especially history and literature. We love the book-delivery initiative of the library for their senior-citizen members, that ensures that they do not lose the touch of reading at this age. For a nominal fee, the library sends its representative with 70-80 book options for them to choose from. They have opened new branches in Kothrud, Bibvewadi and Warje. Make fruitful use of time by spending it here in the library.