Find Quirky Decor & A Lot More Starting At Just INR 99 Only At This Store

True to its name, Market 99 in Royal Heritage Mall has quirky merch starting at just 99. The store is our favourite. From cute mugs to plants, home decor to accessories, Market 99 has some amazing stuff for our homes as well as for gifting. You will find cute indoor accessories and plants along with cutlery, crockery and a lot more. We love their plant and flower collection. Design your own artificial garden with a variety of cute plants and flowers if you are running on a clock and do not have the time to tend a real garden. We bet these look very similar to the real ones. Find furnishing items such as artsy soap dispensers, cases, organisers starting at INR 99 only. They also have some cute bone china lamps to adorn your bed side stand. Start your morning with a nice cuppa chain or coffee. Do that in your favourite mug which they have aplenty. They also have cute bottles, containers, jars, cookie jars, different glasses and a lot more. You can also make DIY lamps of the bottles that are available here. You can also find artsy pieces which you can gift your loved ones. From show pieces to decorative home decor items, you will be spoilt for choice. We love the elegant candle stands and candle holders that came in pastel shades and started at INR 200. They make for a perfect housewarming present. Following the motto of sasta, sundar or tikau - this store is perfect for someone who has bought a new home and is looking for pretty things to up its appeal.