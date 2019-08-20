Sock It Up With Quirky Prints & A Comfortable Fit

There are a few things that people rely on everyday. Shoes, jewellery, a watch and socks! We believe that one should always invest in things that they feel comfortable and happy wearing. Mint & Oak is one of a kind brand that delivers quirky and trendy socks for all moods and styles. We usually don’t realise it but even something as simple as a pair of socks, play a very important role in your day to to styling.



Mint & Oak as a brand believes in creating distinctive designs that cater to the different personalities of their customers. Their socks are made up of comfortable and anti-bacterial material. From ankle socks to crew socks and no-show socks, the brand has a great collection of quirky and subtle colours. They have animal prints, nautical prints, transport and classic as well, starting at only INR 399. No matter what the occasion is, you can find something for everything and everyone! We love their collection of ankle socks that come in super cute prints. Our favourites are the auto print ones at INR 350 and the lighthouse print at the same price. If you are looking to gift someone something unique, you can invest in their gift boxes. Their gift box of 3 pairs of socks will cost you INR 999 and they have several different combinations available. They are packaged in a hard, printed box with the brands labelling.

