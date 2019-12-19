This Place Is All About Misal, Drop By This Outlet Now!

Misal Darbar is a new place located in Pimpri near Ashok theatre. They have a wide range of Misal. Some regular and some very unique types of misals can be viewed in their menu. The menu is very elaborate. They also have Pav Bhajji and some other options on their menu. They also serve some shakes and Ice-creams. The sheath kachori at this place was is favourite. We had ordered Misal Thali which has two desserts, some curd, onion, shev (sev), boiled potato, boiled sprouts, farsan (mixture) and tarri/misal. They serve a glass of masala taak (buttermilk) with the Misal Thali