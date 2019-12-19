Misal Darbar is a new place located in Pimpri near Ashok theatre. They have a wide range of Misal. Some regular and some very unique types of misals can be viewed in their menu. The menu is very elaborate. They also have Pav Bhajji and some other options on their menu. They also serve some shakes and Ice-creams. The sheath kachori at this place was is favourite. We had ordered Misal Thali which has two desserts, some curd, onion, shev (sev), boiled potato, boiled sprouts, farsan (mixture) and tarri/misal. They serve a glass of masala taak (buttermilk) with the Misal Thali
This Place Is All About Misal, Drop By This Outlet Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)