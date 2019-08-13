Beautiful & Animal Cruelty Free Bags: This Brand Provides You A Win-Win

Looking for some funky yet classy bags? Bored of the usual style? Well then you got to check out Modern Myth! Started by two animal lovers Oshina and Saurabh, Modern Myth delivers beautiful bags that are animal cruelty free. From handbags to laptop bags, totes, backpacks and much more-Modern Myth doesn’t disappoint when it comes to quality and style. Oshina and Saurabh started their brand with vegan bags, designed and crafted locally. They both believed in promoting the make in India campaign to support the local artisans and craftsmen.

The design pattern of the brand was created around the modern day myths and social stigmas prevalent in the society. With this, the brand also showcases a quirky element in all their products and depicts a beautiful fictionalised version of our folklore. They have strived to grasp the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the country onto their handmade products in a modern avatar to everyone worldwide.

We love their collection of laptop bags which are not only handy and spacious but also very artsy. They have a great collection of monochromatic handbags and satchels starting at INR 1,400. Ladies, if you are looking for the perfect accessory to go with your outfit, then these bags are the perfect fit. You can also create personalised name tags for your bags or create one to gift to a friends. You can shop this on LBB and Facebook, Modern Myth delivers their products in beautiful packaging. So if you are looking for the perfect gift or just a reason to pamper yourself, then head over to Modern Myth’s online platform and shop your heart out.