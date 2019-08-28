This Brand Is Making Trash Beautiful, One Bag At A Time

The waste issue in the fashion industry is notoriously known to be high. According to an article by New York Times, nearly three-fifth of all clothing or accessory material lands up in incinerators or landfills in less than a year of being produced. In India, there are several brands who are coming up with designer options made up of up-cycled materials. One such brand is Mona B!

Mona Bhatia, the brain behind the brand is an advocate of keeping fashion eco-friends. Which is why, as a brand, Mona B produces bags by up-cycling trash. If you think this makes the brand boring, then you are mistaken. Her designs are not only eco-friendly and produce less waste, they are also super trendy.

From gym bags to totes, handbags, duffle and make-up bags, you can find a great collection on their online shop. Their products are mostly made of canvas material and come with quirky quotes and designs on them. They also do unique bags for carrying alcohol. Yes, you heard that right! Take a look at their Snob Beer Caddy Bag for INR 850. This bag has a newspaper print on it and can hold up to 4-6 pints of beer. They also have canvas and leather wine bags for INR 450 that are great as gift options (obviously with a bottle of wine in it). Their cross-body bags starting at INR 1,600 are great for college and work. Our favourite, are their tote bags that are available for INR 1,400 onwards. These totes are super spacious and easy to team up with any outfit. You can use it for groceries, gym essentials or even college. If you are looking to upgrade your style then invest in Mona B’s up-cycled bags. They’ll surely make you feel and look good.

