Design Your Own Outfit & Get It Stitched In 48 Hours From This Tailor In Viman Nagar

What do you do when you have a fashion emergency and don't like anything ready-made? We found a tailor who will stitch you a dress, kurta, pants and anything, really, within 48 hours.

New Fashion Tailoring store in Viman Nagar is known to locals for their excellent work quality. The store tailors outfits in any material without damaging the fabric or design.

Since the shop is run by a traditional, old-school masterji, we suggest that you avoid high expectations. So, we doubt he'll be able to stitch you a lehenga with heavy work in such a short time. But you get the picture, right? Although, you can obviously get a simple lehenga with a border in 48 hours. But, always go here with a design or style ready in your mind. And, it's even better if you have a few reference looks or magazine cutouts in hand.

You can get your salwar-kameez, kurtis, and much more stitched here. If you are among those who have it all together and don’t rush at the last moment, then your garment will be delivered to you within a week’s time. For those who have pre-ordered the outfits, the stitching charges are INR 600. If you do want an outfit ready in 48 hours, the charges are set at INR 700.

New Fashion also stitches clothes for men and the prices are the same. You can get pants, shirts, kurtas, vests and more stitched here.