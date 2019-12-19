Fitness Freaks, This Startup Delivers Healthy Meals At Your Workplace, Gym Or Home

Eating healthy and sticking to a strict meal plan is not impossible anymore. We found a startup based out of PCMC and Pune that delivers healthy meals that are specially designed by a nutritionist not just at your home but also your workplace and gym! The cherry on the top is that the delivery is free of cost. The meal plans are easy and designed by certified experts who take into consideration your body type, weight and fitness goals. You have the option to choose between veg and non-veg with one meal starting at INR 173. Each meal is given personalised attention and you will recieve different dishes too. Tasty yet healthy, they are a mix of locally produced veggies as well as exotic ones. They provide 26 meals a month for INR 4500. For veg, you can dig into brown rice with healthy stir-fry while non-veg lovers will love the balsamic grilled chicken with rice and veggie box. Their trial meal pack is priced at INR 200 and you can order one before subscribing for it. Healthy, fresh, pure and natural - they make sure the food boxes have all these factors. Dial them up to know more and get your meal plans custom-made.