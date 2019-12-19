Spectacular View & Gorgeous Interior, Pop By Sky High Now!

I recently visited Sky High, rooftop restaurant which is located in Kharadi. The ambience of the place is really good and they have done good utilisation of the place they had, they have a separate dancing area, bar area and open dining seating area. This place feels magical especially during the night with all the lighting and the music being played. We had their Pina colada, Kiwi cooler, Shirley temple, mango berry, cinnamon-spiced orange iced tea and Watermelon cooler. I would recommend you to have the orange spiced iced tea as it was unique and refreshing. We started with the Laksa ma soup with was a seafood soup with eggs, fried onions, prawns and lots of coconut milk in it. It was bursting with flavours and I would highly recommend you to have this. In starters, I loved their prawn's tempura because the coating was perfect and as I love prawns this was a match-winner for me. For the vegetarians out there you must give a try to the paneer pepper parsley tikka. It was photogenic and it had juicy fresh paneer with parsley marination on it. For mains, we had ordered the sizzler -spinach and ricotta stuffed chicken sizzler. The sizzler didn't have any fries to it by which I was surprised but the rice and the chicken in mushroom sauce went well with each other. Do try their Burmese khowsuey too! For desserts, we had their sizzling brownie with ice cream and Gulab jamun. So head up to Sky-high the club if u want to have an amazing time with your friends/family or colleagues. I would mostly recommend you go at night as this place is more ecstatic at that time.