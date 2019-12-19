Setting Up A New Home? Head To One Stop In Westend Mall For Everything Classy!

Want awesome crockery? Or kitchen items that are durable, user-friendly and stylish? Head to the lower ground floor of Westend Mall and check out an exclusive outlet of One Stop, home decor, and accessory store. From classy cutlery to kitchenware, Onestop is actually a one-stop destination to score all the elegant classic home and kitchen appliances along with their accessories. Make your dinnertime fun with attractive dinner sets and tea-sets. Similarly, you can also find cute mugs and cups too. Flutes, highball, martini, margharita- find all kinds of glasses and goblets which you can use if you are a fan of mixing cocktails or if guests are coming over for a few drinks. If you are setting up a kitchen from scratch, check out their range of air-tight storage containers and boxes, all starting at INR 200. You can also find fancy jugs, pitchers, goblets, and cookie jars if you want to decorate your kitchen. If you love minimalistic cutlery, you will go crazy looking at their collection of Bone China dinner sets. You can either buy a nice dinner set or go for dinner plates individually that start at INR 100 (small ones). The good news? They often offer irresistible discounts on these dinner sets. Bid adieu to mess and get bags, storage boxes, laundry bags and boxes that come in pretty pastels. You will also find bigger appliances here as well. Keep your eyes open for their sale and offers which pop up frequently. Go ahead and explore the store and enjoy a happy shopping experience!