If you’re a lazy bookworm who hates to step out to go to a bookstore or library, order your books without leaving your wormhole. These online libraries in Pune have a lot of options and some give you the advantage of not paying the late fee either.
Curl Up & Read: Order Your Books From These Online Libraries In Pune
Shortcut
If you’re a lazy bookworm who hates to step out to go to a bookstore or library, order your books without leaving your wormhole. These online libraries in Pune have a lot of options and some give you the advantage of not paying the late fee either.
Big Books
Operational in Pune for a while now, bigbooks.co.in is an online books portal that can get you access to books under 11 categories and over a 100 sub-categories. Their basic plan starts at INR 200 per month, which allows you to borrow one book at a time. And, the site is constantly updated with new releases. They also offer free home delivery and you can also get next-day delivery.
Librarywala
An online portal, librarywala.com, that will bring your favourite reads to your doorstep at nominal charges. It has over 75,000 books across categories, so you’ll be left spoilt for choice. The plans are divided into four broad categories: monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly. Under each plans, there are sub-categorised plans {Solo, Cubic, Basic, Classic or Special Children} to choose from. Monthly plans start at INR 110 and quarterly at INR 300.
Library Mantra
With a ‘no late fee’ policy, this library is apt for those who can’t read on a deadline. The library's reading plans exclude any kind of registration and refundable charges. The annual plans cost between INR 2,000 and INR 3,500 and let you borrow books for free for the first two months. You can either visit the library at Sahakar Nagar or select your books online via their website. The books will be delivered to your doorstep and you can pay the cash on delivery.
Doorstep Books
This rental portal is across several cities across the country. Once you’ve decided on how many books you’d like to read in a month, you can pick a duration. The portal has English, Hindi and Bengali titles across several categories. The casual reader plan, which allows two books per month has a membership fee of INR 660 per month for three months. You also have to pay a refundable deposit of INR 1000 while registering.
Just Books
With several stores across India, the portal allows you to subscribe for three months and you can choose how many books you’ll be reading in a month. For one book per month, you can pay INR 999 per month for three months. There are several titles across categories in different languages. Their library is well stocked and you can browse through a lot.
Comments (0)