Curl Up & Read: Order Your Books From These Online Libraries In Pune

With a ‘no late fee’ policy, this library is apt for those who can’t read on a deadline. The library's reading plans exclude any kind of registration and refundable charges. The annual plans cost between INR 2,000 and INR 3,500 and let you borrow books for free for the first two months. You can either visit the library at Sahakar Nagar or select your books online via their website. The books will be delivered to your doorstep and you can pay the cash on delivery.