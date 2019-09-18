OMG! This Organic Skincare Store's Range Starts At Just INR 99!

Fed up of chemical-laden skincare products? You need to embrace natural skincare routine asap! Organic Harvest- a very popular skin and hair wellness brand has an exclusive outlet in Westend Mall which you must check out. From the treasure trove of well-kept skincare secrets, Organic Harvest has products that will go to the root of your problem to treat them. The range may not be vast. However, they have products which treat as well as nourish. I visited the store in the mall that is situated on the ground floor. My skin was tanned due to extreme heat. I tested the OH anti-tanning scrub and surprisingly it worked. Priced at INR 750, I added the scrub to my routine. Similarly, you can find lotions, serums, shower gels, creams and other products if you want a natural remedy for all your skin and hair related issues. For gifting, they have ayurveda packs that make for a perfect hamper. I simply loved the medicinal Neem Rahasya hamper which are very efficient for all types of skin. Do drop by and shop till you drop especially during the monsoon sale.