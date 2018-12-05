Sight Animals, Birds & Fauna At This Wildlife Sanctuary Near Pune

About a two-hour drive away, the sanctuary is barely 5.14 sq kms big. With its stunning views, it offers a great escape into the wild for a weekend. You can take your vehicle or walk in the forest. This means that the quiet walk around the small sanctuary will help spot wildlife sooner.





The sanctuary is the natural habitat of the Indian gazelle, so you are likely to spot them in abundance. You’ll also spot other birds like Indian Roller, Black-winged Kite, Grey Hornbill, Grey Hornbill, Grey Partridges, Eurasian Collared Dove, White-throated Kingfisher, Ashy-crowned Sparrow Lark, Shrike, Laughing Dove, Blue-cheeked Bee-eater, Indian Silverbills, Eagle and Babblers.





The sanctuary is made up of dry deciduous scrub forest of Khair, Hivar, Sisoo, Bern and Karwand trees. Walk under their grandeur but don’t get lost among the trees. There’s a population of chinkaras, Indian foxes and Indian wolves in the forest too.





The sanctuary is ideal for a one-day picnic and you can also visit the nearby Ganesh Temple Morgaon.



Visiting charges are INR 30 per person and for a camera are INR 50 per camera.