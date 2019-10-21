Here's What's New In The Plus Size Store

You know what's great about shopping local? Indian indie brands are creating apparel for the Indian body type and we're loving it! You'll find several plus size brands if you're shopping on LBB. Here's what's new:
Button Detail Musturd Handcrafted Kurta With Contrast Pants Set
It's the festive season, so you're going to need a lot of kurta and pant sets. And, The Design Station will save you from festive fashion emergencies with their Indian wear sets. We are loving this mustard kurta and contrast pants. Don't you just love the colour? It lifts up any outfit, making it look regal and you, put together. Accessorise this outfit with jhumkas, Kolhapuris or juttis and you'll be making heads turn.
This outfit is available in sizes M to 5XL, so you needn't worry much about the fit.
Balloon Bottom Button-Down Asymmetric Dress
We love this dress for its versatility! I mean, you could add a belt and wear it to brunch. Or leave it as it is and be comfortable while going for a casual movie date or just to hangout with the girls to a pop-up flea market. The button-down dress is simple and the detail is in the balloon bottom and asymmetry. You can choose to accessorise it with hoop earrings and keep your footwear flat. But if you want to go all out with this outfit, definitely think about adding cherry red pump heels to the mix. The dress is available in sizes up to 2XL.
Miniature Floral Print T-Shirt Dress With Pockets
This dress has pockets! So, we're obviously sold. RDKL-U is a brand that focuses on the next generation, and that shows in their designs. And, we love this t-shirt dress! It's casual and you can wear this literally anywhere when you're going out for a casual evening. The bright colours are synonymous to the brand and the miniature floral print is too cute to ignore. Pair this dress with sneakers and you'll rock it. The dress is available in sizes up to 5XL.
Black Handloom Ikat Notch Collar Dress
Be the bawse lady you are! The ikat dress by August Co. is so comfortable that you wouldn't mind wear formals to work. What we love about August Co., is how they create work wear fun and trendy. This collared dress will make you look fab and ready for any meeting you need to go to. And, the red collar and sleeves add a nice pop to the outfit. The best part? The dress available in sized up to 3XL.
