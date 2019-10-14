Macaron queen of India and owner and founder of Le 15 Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra balances everything in style. If you're a bawse lady like her, you obviously need a great wardrobe you can slay work in. Here are our top picks from Pooja Dhingra's LBB pop-up.
Shopping Plus Size? Here Are The Top Picks From Pooja Dhingra's Pop-Up
Multi Ikat Box Pleated Purple Dress
Who doesn't love an ikat dress? Better yet if you can wear it to work, right. This multi ikat purple dress by The August Co. is something you can wear to the boardroom and for drinks after work. What we love about The August Co. is that they make fabulous 9-to-9 wear and have sizes available up to 3XL for this piece. It's definitely worth getting your hands on!
Light Washed Blue Denim Shirt
When you're having a casual day and meeting a friend for brunch or catching a movie, you can opt to stay comfortable in a simple denim shirt. We think it's become the equivalent of a white shirt with blue denim jeans. But hey! You've got to stay on trend, right? This piece by Zachi will ensure you're comfortable because the brand believes in using skin-friendly and breathable fabrics only. And, they make amazing casual everyday wear pieces. Believe us, this denim shirt is an essential.
Embroidered Gathered Waist Pastel Blue Top
Who wouldn't love wearing this top to work? Made with non-transparent cotton fabric, this top by Vritta has a gathered waist and is super comfortable for work wear. The pastel blue and minimal embroidery obviously make it ideal day wear too, but the fabric is breathable so you can be comfortable in it all day. We bet this will look great with a pair of white pants and some minimalist earrings.
World Doughmination Cupcake Print T-Shirt
Of course there's a tee with a printed cupcake on it as part of this pop-up. After all, it's the dessert queen's picks. Wear this simple cotton tee to the gym and doughminate your workout like the bawse lady that you are. Another pick out of Zachi's collection, this tee is definitely breathable and the fabric is skin-friendly. So you can wear it casually, to the gym or just to channel your love for cupcakes. The t-shirt is available in sizes up to 2XL.
Double Breasted Tie-Up Jacket
An ideal jacket to wear to a work when you need something a little formal. The double breasted tie-up jacket by The August Co. fits for a casual lunch or dinner meeting. The jacket is made with cotton, so it's comfortable and something you won't feel too hot in all day despite the full sleeves. Pair it with black pants and you're going to slay your work look.
Comments (0)