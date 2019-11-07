Printed Shirt & Tie-Dye Bag: Show Your Quirky Side Like Param

Fancy Pastels hand-blocks shirts brilliantly! And, this polka dotted & pineapple printed shirt really helps in showing your fun side. Param has worn it as an over-shirt, but I'm definitely going to try this on for a fun Sunday lunch with friends. It's a great print to wear to show your quirky side if you're still not open to wearing more colour. Although Param has paired it with yellow pants, and it looks SO COOL!