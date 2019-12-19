Denims, Gowns & More- Get Your AM To PM Outfits From This Store

Thanks to Pune's happening student crowd, the nightlife scene is pretty fun. But we understand that choosing the right outfit for a party can be quite an intimidating task. Fret no more for we have found a solution for all your woes. Located in Aundh, Blush should be your go-to place for updating your party wardrobe. Be it casual tops, dresses or even gowns - they have a collection to die for. The best part, you can get all these amazing clothes are suitable prices. Starting INR 750, you can score some pretty casual tops. Be it 3/4th sleeves, off shoulder or crop tops - you have plenty of chic options to choose from. They also have a wide range of velvet gowns. You will have to shell out as much as INR 2500 for a gown or you can bag their jumpsuits at INR 1650. Nothing makes us happy like a good pair of jeans. Basic or distressed - the store will fulfil all your denim needs. Ladies, you can own a smart pair of denims starting INR 1250.