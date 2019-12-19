Thanks to Pune's happening student crowd, the nightlife scene is pretty fun. But we understand that choosing the right outfit for a party can be quite an intimidating task. Fret no more for we have found a solution for all your woes. Located in Aundh, Blush should be your go-to place for updating your party wardrobe. Be it casual tops, dresses or even gowns - they have a collection to die for. The best part, you can get all these amazing clothes are suitable prices. Starting INR 750, you can score some pretty casual tops. Be it 3/4th sleeves, off shoulder or crop tops - you have plenty of chic options to choose from. They also have a wide range of velvet gowns. You will have to shell out as much as INR 2500 for a gown or you can bag their jumpsuits at INR 1650. Nothing makes us happy like a good pair of jeans. Basic or distressed - the store will fulfil all your denim needs. Ladies, you can own a smart pair of denims starting INR 1250.
Denims, Gowns & More- Get Your AM To PM Outfits From This Store
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
We wish they also offered some accessories to complement the outfits.
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹3000
Best To Go With
Big Group
