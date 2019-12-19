Enjoy Paragliding, Buggy Rides & More At This Pristine Beach

Reaching this beach is pretty simple as ample cabs and buses are available. However, nothing beats a nice car ride via Tamhini Ghat or Bhor Ghat to the beach. The clean water and adventure activities are sure to recharge you.

Be it parasailing, banana boat rides, paragliding, horse tanga rides- you can enjoy it all on the beach. We recommend you go for a buggy ride along the gorgeous coastline. For those who like adventure, go for parasailing and the banana boat rides. The water is clean and if you want, you can always go for a swim or dip in the sea. Post noon, the tides are high and you can actually make a splash in the waves. The beach is family-friendly and if you have kids, they are sure to have a great time.

Did you know there is a lovely Chowpatty right outside the beach where you can enjoy chat, pani-puri, bhel, cotton candy, ice-golas, ice-creams, popsicles, and misal? The beach is surrounded by several eateries that serve authentic Malvani food and misal. Who wouldn't like to hog on Malvani fish fry and sol-kadhi after a session of paragliding or a long walk on the beach?