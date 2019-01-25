Haute Couture: Get The Best Designed Outfits For The Shaadi Season

Vaswani’s collection at the time of our visit are mostly winter festive. You’ll see heavily embroidered lehengas, dressy evening gowns and everything fit for a socialite to wear. Of course collections change with seasons, but it’s the best solution for all your soirees, social events and shaadis.



The boutique is ideal for those always looking for couture that’s elegant, ethnic and yet, contemporary. Vaswani completed her education from Symbiosis Institute of Design and set up her own boutique in 2014. Her brand is her love for romantic silhouettes combined with intricate hand embroidery in all kinds of hues - vibrant and pastel.

Her designs are mostly very feminine, with delicate embroidery and are a marriage of Indian handicrafts and heritage with contemporary trends and cuts. You will find voluminous lehengas embellished with traditional embroidery, floor-length anarkalis, concept sarees, crop tops and palazzos, draped skirts and more. Zardozi and mirror work, resham and French knots dominate her designs. You’ll be spoilt for choice here, but be assured that you’re going to be fit into an outfit that’s rare to find or perhaps, you’d rather get something that’s bespoke.

Vaswani’s price range starts at INR 10,000. You can walk into the boutique and browse through the designs that are waiting to be picked up. If you’d rather get a bespoke outfit, make an appointment through their Facebook page or write Vaswani an email.