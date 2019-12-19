Nordic To Industrial: The Light Fixtures From This Store Add Style & Help Illuminate Any Nook

Brighten every corner of your home with elegant and beautiful lights from Starry Lights in Camp. No matter what kind of house you live in, this store has a light that will surely illuminate your home in the best possible manner.



Located in the building of Hotel Aurora Towers on M.G. Road, Starry Lights has over 100 varieties available with them. From simple tube lights to extravagant chandeliers, this store has got it all. The best part is in case you are feeling too lazy to go to their physical store, you can check out their online store.

The store has chandeliers; you can find the old designs of the ones with crystals in various colours. They also have them in modern designs. You will also find the chandeliers, which could look really well in a high-end restaurant as well. You will also find double height chandelier over here. The store also helps with basic customisation of them and the prices start at INR 3,000.

If you are a fan of wall lights, you will find that as well over here. You will find these in designs suitable for outdoor as well as indoor. They have some age-old designs that still are the best sellers along with a bunch of new designs that are picking us as well. These wall lights are priced starting at INR 1,000.

The store also has a good collection of lamps for all purposes. You will find small table lamps that you can use for night reading. Along with that they also have the long lamps that you can put in the corner of a room. You will find these lamps in the traditional conical designs as well as in various other shapes and sizes. The prices for these lamps starts at INR 1,000. You can also get basic customisation done over here.

If not lamp or chandeliers, this store also has ceiling lights available with them. You will find a number of other lights such as fairy lights, festive lights and much more.