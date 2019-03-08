On A Budget? Go Street Shopping In Pune And Save Yourself Some Bucks

Not ideally a shopping street, but at the mouth of lane one and two, along north main road, there are a couple of street stalls worth stopping at. Shop for pretty kolhapuris, sandals and a few juttis here too. You’ll get a lot of cheap shoe options that start at INR 250. In lane 2, there’s a large junk jewellery stall that has earrings of all kinds, cocktail rings, a ton of anklets and a lot a embroidered clutches and bags that are far from tacky.

