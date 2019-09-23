Get your Saturday sorted at Talli! They have some very fancy looking for unique drinks. The variety they offer is vast. They serve all the drinks in a very unique way. It’s an amazing place to chill and hang out with friends. Since I do not drink I tried their variety of mocktail options that they have and loved them. Although I was envious of the presentation and serving techniques of the cocktails that were served around! Food is usually a second option at such places and is average. But Talli had some really delicious food. The risotto was a winner for me! Mocktails: 1. Elder-Punch - The freshness of Pineapple and Basil gave a very refreshing flavour. 2. Minty Orange - As a child I used to love Fanta and this drink got the inner child in me super happy. 3. Orange Passion - I love Passion fruit! And anything with Passion fruit is pure love for me. 4. Berry-Marry - The flavour of Rosemary is mild and the blueberry flavour overpowers in this drink. 5. Melon-Jito - The good old Mojito with watermelon flavour. Although I thought they put too much ice which makes it too dilute. Food - They have a separate Jain menu as well! A bar with Jain menu surprised me. But then there are folks like me who drink mocktails and probably eat Jain food. Hospitality is great! Since we had a pregnant friend with us they gave us a table away from the loud music and the smoking section and made sure she was comfortable.