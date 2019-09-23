Get Your Saturday Sorted At Talli

Bars

Talli Bar & Kitchen

Koregaon Park, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Out Of The World Building, Ground Floor, Lane 7, Koregaon Park, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Get your Saturday sorted at Talli! They have some very fancy looking for unique drinks. The variety they offer is vast. They serve all the drinks in a very unique way. It’s an amazing place to chill and hang out with friends. Since I do not drink I tried their variety of mocktail options that they have and loved them. Although I was envious of the presentation and serving techniques of the cocktails that were served around! Food is usually a second option at such places and is average. But Talli had some really delicious food. The risotto was a winner for me! Mocktails: 1. Elder-Punch - The freshness of Pineapple and Basil gave a very refreshing flavour. 2. Minty Orange - As a child I used to love Fanta and this drink got the inner child in me super happy. 3. Orange Passion - I love Passion fruit! And anything with Passion fruit is pure love for me. 4. Berry-Marry - The flavour of Rosemary is mild and the blueberry flavour overpowers in this drink. 5. Melon-Jito - The good old Mojito with watermelon flavour. Although I thought they put too much ice which makes it too dilute. Food - They have a separate Jain menu as well! A bar with Jain menu surprised me. But then there are folks like me who drink mocktails and probably eat Jain food. Hospitality is great! Since we had a pregnant friend with us they gave us a table away from the loud music and the smoking section and made sure she was comfortable.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

