Binge On Some Amazing Tandoori Momos At This Outlet In Aundh!

Fast Food Restaurants

The Momo Panda

Aundh, Pune
4.3

Chaitraban CHS, Shop 5, Seasons Road, Aundh, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

From the crispiness to not being fry at all. To the perfect blend of tandoori masala and the sauces that they provide, The Momo Panda is a true heaven for Momos. I have shifted recently from magarpatta to Pimple Saudagar and was looking for a new tandoori momo outlet. There is one in KOREGAON PARK, but this one tops that! There are a variety of options related to chicken/veg/paneer. Also, drinks(non-alcoholic) are served here. The cost for two would be around 300 ( including a drink). A must visit place for Momo lovers! In frame- Chicken Tandoori Momo!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

