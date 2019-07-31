Hate Shopping? Here Are Other Things To Do

The Cinepolis theatre on the third floor, gives you a chance to experience movies like a V.I.P. The theatre has over 15 screens. Since it has come to Pune, it is well reputed for their comfortable and cosy seats. Along with that, they are also known for their good quality screens and surround sound. The V.I.P section of this theatre, allows you to place order of food while you are watching a movie. The theatre also has 3-D screening facilities available with them.