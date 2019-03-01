Click & Capture: Photography Classes You Can Join In Pune

Master the art of photography at Pixavince Creations, who are experts in teaching the same. They have short as well as long term courses, which you can sign-up for. Few of their short-term courses include the weekend 2 and 8 session course respectively. They also offer a 2-month professional course for those who wish to pursue it as a career. They cover various heads such as portraits, fashion, events, glassware, landscape etc.