Here Are Stores To Get Real As Well As Artificial Jewellery On Rent

From heritage gold designs to modern ones, temple jewellery to sleek accessories, rent beautiful jewellery from Jewel Paradise behind Sohrab Hall near the railway station. The best thing about this place is that you can rent all sorts of jewellery from this place. Be it real or artificial, bridal or temple, the designs are exquisite and will make you look like royalty. Their gold creations are something we totally admire. The sets comprising of a heavy statement necklace, earrings and kada bangles makes for a perfect basic bridal set. Starting at INR 900, you shall find beautiful designs that will add opulence to your look. You can also find pearl, Swarovski and other gems as well.