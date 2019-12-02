Got a wedding or any fancy function to attend? Why buy and make expensive purchases when you can simply rent? Not only does it save you from the hassles of purchasing and safekeeping, but it is convenient and you get to try different designs without shelling much. From heritage gold designs to modern ones, temple jewellery to sleek accessories, rent beautiful jewellery from these top places in Pune.
Here Are Stores To Get Real As Well As Artificial Jewellery On Rent
Got a wedding or any fancy function to attend? Why buy and make expensive purchases when you can simply rent? Not only does it save you from the hassles of purchasing and safekeeping, but it is convenient and you get to try different designs without shelling much. From heritage gold designs to modern ones, temple jewellery to sleek accessories, rent beautiful jewellery from these top places in Pune.
Jewel Paradise
From heritage gold designs to modern ones, temple jewellery to sleek accessories, rent beautiful jewellery from Jewel Paradise behind Sohrab Hall near the railway station. The best thing about this place is that you can rent all sorts of jewellery from this place. Be it real or artificial, bridal or temple, the designs are exquisite and will make you look like royalty. Their gold creations are something we totally admire. The sets comprising of a heavy statement necklace, earrings and kada bangles makes for a perfect basic bridal set. Starting at INR 900, you shall find beautiful designs that will add opulence to your look. You can also find pearl, Swarovski and other gems as well.
Ornorent
A year-old venture, Ornorent is already making waves amongst all the city ladies with its beautiful jewellery. Fashion trends are always changing, why stick to the same old patterns when you can rent and try innovative designs? Ornorent makes sure its collection is updated from time to time. Starting at just INR 300, you can book the bridal as well as normal pieces and keep your eyes wide open for discounts and other offers. If you are looking for opulent heavy haar sets and unique designs, do not miss checking out their collection.
Aradhana Jewellers
Say beautiful imitation jewellery, say Aradhana Jewellers! Situated in Pimpri, this store is an age-old name when it comes to beautiful jewellery, From floral imitation to gemstone-studded sets, you can score some exquisite bridal as well as regular statement pieces from this place ranging between INR 800- 1000. If opting for a rustic look, try the Polki jewellery.
SwaSa Collection
Love floral jewellery? You are absolutely going to love this recommendation. SwaSa Collection is an online Pune-based brand that deals in all kinds of beautiful floral jewellery. You can also customise the patterns, if you wish to. Right from the floral necklaces to earring, you can rent it all. We absolutely loved the colourful floral hair bun. The rates are affordable and starting at INR 300, you can find many beautiful designs.
Rivaaj Lifestyle Jewellery
Lovely ladies, deck up and look like royalty without even putting any pressure on your pockets. Get beautiful Kundan sets and heavy temple jewellery from Rivaaj Lifestyle Jewellery, a homegrown brand that houses some of the unique pieces. We loved their collection of cocktail rings. Starting at INR 500, rent beautiful imitation pieces, which you can also buy later. Did you know they also deal in modern jewellery and often have stalls at several exhibits? WhatsApp them to book your designs.
Ira Jewellery On Rent
Is your best friend getting married and you want to look your best but the budget is tight? Well Ira Jewellery is a great option to get rid of your dilemma. This online store has all designs in original and imitation jewellery on rent at very reasonable rates. We love their collection of Kundan sets starting at INR 450 and their Kadas starting at INR 250 a day.
Comments (0)