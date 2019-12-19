Have Two Left Feet? This Class Will Teach You How To Dance

Love dancing? This Valentine's Day, join a dance class with your bae and learn Latin and free-style dancing from scratch. Two Left Feet Dance Academy is a one-of-a-kind dancing class that is especially for those who don't even know the ABCs of dancing. Founded by popular choreographers, Prajakta Patil and Awadhesh Pratap Singh, these classes take place at Multifit gyms at Kothrud and Kalyani Nagar and one branch is at Aundh. Learn beautiful Latin dance forms such as Salsa, Bachata as well as free-style forms like contemporary, hip-hop and Bollywood. The driving force behind the academy was their unending passion for dance. Lead by a team of performers from the international dance circuit, the academy focuses on the authenticity of global dance forms with a notable focus on its teaching techniques. With the localization of dance forms in the country, most of the dance academies adapt the global technique as per the Indian standards. However, at Two Left Feet, the academy offers authentic dance styles from the Latin and Freestyle industry, ensuring that it is enjoyed by their students. They are located in multiple locations across the city. People staying near old Pune areas can opt for the Kothrud branch, those living in Kalyani Nagar and nearby areas can choose for this branch while those staying in Aundh can opt for this branch. They have a three-month batch for individuals as well as couples for a fee of approximately INR 6000. Dance your blues away under expert training! Picture Courtesy: Team Two Left Feet Dance Academy