Wear Graphic Prints On Your Shoes: This Brand Is High On Quirk & Cool

Are you tired of wearing solid coloured or plain sneakers? It’s fine to jazz up your accessory game, boys. If you love fun prints and are all about the cool life, we've found a footwear brand you'll love. Urban Pitara is a Delhi-based store that’s known for everything customised. They've got everything from tees, skateboards, sweatshirts and shoes that you can personalise. .

The brand has a great collection of sweatshirts and tees with graphic prints and slogans but what we were most interested in, was their collection of footwear. Their collection of canvas sneakers and semi leather slip-on shoes are perfect for any occasion and the starting range is only INR 999. Their pairs are perfect for college or even as gifts.

We love their abstract printed loafers and slip ons that come in quirky prints such as elephants, watermelon, cassettes, cartoon characters and much more. On their online store you can also find a great collection of doodled shoes and shoes with comic strips on them starting again at INR 999. Isn’t that funky?

Most of their shoes are water resistant and can be worn in any weather. They have a great shoe size chart that’s meant to cater to everyone. If you are purchasing Urban Pitara shoes online, they might take around five working days to reach you.