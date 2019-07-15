Don Vintage Designs From This Boutique & Look Classy Head-To-Toe

We found a designer boutique in Fortelaza, Kalyani Nagar and they specialise in customised goodness. Bridal, Punjabi, Indo-Western to vintage, Veda's Designer Studio is a place where you will find all these designs under its roof. The best thing about this place is that they are constantly offering attractive offers and discounts. We loved the custom-made dresses that are perfect for any festive events. The patterns vary and include traditional as well as Indo-western styles. Bridesmaids, get ready for your BFF's sangeet and get beautiful colour-coordinated designs customised from here. From shararas to ghagras, ethnic palazzos and flowy kurtas, you will find it all here. Brides-to-be, get ready for the D-day and shine from head-to-toe in their vintage dress and lehenga collection. The shades have a retro touch and are simply scintillating. Ball gowns to mermaid hems, cocktail dresses to stylish cuts, the patterns are different and each outfit is unique in its own way. From pastels to subtle hues, bright tones to bold patterns - the outfits are a perfect amalgamation of class and trends. Punjabi suits is yet another thing that you can find here. Compliment the colourful outfits and score amazing handcrafted juttis. These pieces are traditionally designed and bear Indian prints and handwork on them. The lehenga range starts at INR 10,000 and goes up depending upon the designs and work. Make an appointment to get your pieces customised and dazzle in these pretty ensembles. Picture Credits: Official FB Page