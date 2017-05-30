Go Back In Time By Giving The Mystical Aga Khan Palace A Visit In Kalyani Nagar

The palace served as the prison for Mahatma Gandhi, Kasturba Gandhi, his secretary Mahadev Desai and the nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu. We visited it a while back, and report back why you need to visit it.

Situated on the Pune-Nagar road, not that from away from Viman Nagar, Aga Khan Palace is a grand old spatial palace that may as well be from the Victorian time. With lush green sprawling gardens, long corridors and arching roofs and intricately designed pillars, it comes with an ironic historical detail attached it. The palace in fact served as a prison for the father of the nation following the spread of the Quit India Movement back in 1944. This palace was built in 1892 by Imma Sultan Muhammad Shah Agakhan III who donated this property way back in 1969 to Pune. This is the same place where Kasturba Gandhi and Desai breathed their last moments. Declared as a monument of national importance, the palace invites tourists from across the world {though it’s hardly ever crowded}.

The palace has been curated like a real-life museum, as we found artefacts owned by the Gandhi family safely staged there among old and rare photographs of prominent freedom fighters pre-Independence.