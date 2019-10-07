These 5 Walking Trails In Pune Will Give You The True Essence Of The City!

We all know Koregaon Park as the hippest part of the city. KP is where you will find all the party animals of the city, sitting in bars and restaurants but did you know there is another side to the area? As soon as you enter KP you will see these beautiful lanes covered in banyan trees. Get down on the North Main Road and walk through lane no 3, 2 and 1 to experience a peaceful morning or evening walk. These lanes are lined up with lavish bungalows and are covered in big old trees. It's a great spot for photographers and if you are into fitness, then jogging here is going to be a bliss.