Pune is a very balanced city. On one side you have the high rises and on the other, rustic forts and hills. It is a great amalgamation of nature and city life and we love that. For all those who love exploring the green patches of the city, here are 5 places where you can go on a walking trail.
These 5 Walking Trails In Pune Will Give You The True Essence Of The City!
Koregaon Park
We all know Koregaon Park as the hippest part of the city. KP is where you will find all the party animals of the city, sitting in bars and restaurants but did you know there is another side to the area? As soon as you enter KP you will see these beautiful lanes covered in banyan trees. Get down on the North Main Road and walk through lane no 3, 2 and 1 to experience a peaceful morning or evening walk. These lanes are lined up with lavish bungalows and are covered in big old trees. It's a great spot for photographers and if you are into fitness, then jogging here is going to be a bliss.
Baner Hill
Have you ever noticed the temple on top of a hill when you are on Baner Road? Hike up to the temple and go beyond to explore great views of the city. If you are looking for a free workout session then just behind the temple, you will find a free jungle gym set up. Sweat out those calories by exercising in the jungle gym or just pick a spot for meditation and yoga. The feeling of peace will be too real.
Camp
Now we all know Camp for old bakeries, restaurant and street shopping but what makes these food joints and shopping roads artistic is the old world charm that the area has to offer. Walk around the cantonment area and take in all the greenery that Camp has to offer. You can always stop by at a Irani or Parsi bakery if you get tired or bored.
Parvati Hill
Parvati Hill is where you go when you say you want to for for a hike in the city. The temple is located on top of the hill and to get there you have to climb over 200 steps. What better way to exercise right? The Parvati Hill trail is a great way to see the town from its epicentre. While walking towards the starting point of Parvati Hill you will definitely feel the hustle bustle of the city, right where it all happens.
Sadashiv Peth
The Peth area in Pune is known for it's busy streets but walking on these streets is a whole new experience that you don't want to miss out on. Start your walking trail from Shaniwar Wada and cover as many peths as you want. Stop by iconic food joints to enjoy some local snacks or pay a visit to the Dagduseth Halwai Temple. If you want to see what Pune is all about then there is no other way to explore it than walking around the Peths.
Comments (0)