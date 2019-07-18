The Hidden Gems of Konkan: Explore These Places Around Pune In The Monsoons!

Living in Pune is a blessing if you are a travel junkie and love road trips. The Konkan belt is touted as one of the most picturesque routes in the western ghats. The belt is approximately 720 kms long and runs along the coastlines of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Konkan express is the best way to take in all the scenic views of this belt however there are a few pit stops that you can make during a road trip to explore the Konkan Ghats to the fullest. Here's a list of places you can explore on the Konkan belt during the monsoon.

