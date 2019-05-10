Wine Enthusiast? Head To Fratelli Vineyards!

But first wine! Fratelli Vineyards is India's largest privately own wine estate is only 3 hours away from Pune. Fratelli wines offer a lavish 4 bedroom stay facility with a living room and dining area overlooking the vineyard. It is the perfect destination for a short family vacation, with facilities like a snooker table, board games, table tennis, and the fact that their irresistible wines are available 24/7 is like the icing on the cake. You can take a tour around the vineyards and drive around in their local gypsy and also visit the winery and get a peak into the art of winemaking.