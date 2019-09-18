All Things Pretty: Ximi Vogue Is Now At Westend And We Cannot Keep Calm!

Love everything pretty? We bet you cannot resist shopping at Ximi Vogue, a Korean concept store in Westend Mall in Aundh. Situated on the lower ground floor of the mall, no trip to the mall is complete without a stop at this store. There are several sections in the store for accessories, bags, stationery, cosmetics and home utility items. We absolutely loved the water bottle section which also had pretty sippers and shakers for gym use. Not just that, there were pretty kitchenware and crockery starting at just INR 600 as well. From totes to slings, pouches to satchels, their collection of bags is also something you can invest in. You will find cute panda illustrations on bags and it will completely make you go Aww! Traveling? Well, you definitely need compact pouches and travel kits to store your toiletries and cosmetics. Not to forget, the cute gift boxes that you can buy to store your stuff. Ladies, stock up affordable yet good quality cosmetics and make-up from Ximi Vogue. Say goodbye to messy cupboards and get baskets and laundry organisers that come in nursery prints. You can also get cute laundry bags and baskets starting at INR 500. Cards, hard-bound printed notebooks, pens, diaries, envelopes, stickers- stationery addicts are going to go mad while checking out this section. The child inside you will surely make you go crazy at their toy section!