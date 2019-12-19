If You're A Fan Of Flats, You Should Definitely Bookmark This Brand

Have you every liked a footwear brand for comfort and style? We know those are rare, and mostly expensive. Keeping this in mind, Zavo provides a great variety of shoes that are not only comfortable but also super trendy and affordable.

Their shoes are made of durable and easily maintainable materials such as faux leather or suede. Their designs come with a unique range of straps and soles to go with any outfit and for all ages. Their soles are made of TPR which makes it easy for people who are flat footed to walk for longer. You can choose from a great range of strapless and with strap flats and floaters starting at INR 350 only. These shoes come in basic colours such as beige, white, black and brown. They either have beautiful beads on them or sole stitched design, giving a touch of subtleness to the design.

We love their glossy faux leather strap slides priced at INR 428 on Shop On LBB, you can wear them with a jeans and a tee and rock any weekend brunch. Their glossy two strap flats for INR 388 would go great at work with Indian or western wear, plus they're comfortable so you can survive nine-to-five easily. And, you can easily pull off a dinner date wearing those golden stone embellished mules for INR 400.

So if you are looking for an inspiring fashionable look, visit Zavo’s online store and pick your favourite.

