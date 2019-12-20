Explore
Bellandur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bellandur
Casual Dining
Nasi & Mee
Ecoworld Bellandur Gets A New South East Asian Food Outlet!
Bellandur
Cafes
The Bucket List Cafe
Bookmark This Beautiful Cafe For Their Scrumptious Food & Drinks!
Bellandur
Stationery Stores
Templetree
This Paper Boutique Will Take Care Of Your Wrapping Paper, Note Cards And Craft Kits Supplies
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Udupi Nalapaka
Broke Scenes? This Outlet Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Bellandur
Bakeries
The Ganache Factory
This New Dessert Place In Bellandur Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Xochi Bar & Kitchen
From Amazing Mocktails To Yum Starters, This New Place In Town Cannot Be Missed At All!
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
The Pizza Bakery
The Best Sourdough Pizza In Town Is Now In Bellandur!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Chianti
Chianti Has Opened Yet Another Diner In Bellandur
Bellandur
Home Décor Stores
Kaanchi Glasscraft Studio
This Home Based Stained Glass Studio Makes Gorgeous Home Decor
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Pepe's Pizza
This Cosy And Vibrant Cafe Serves Amazing Gigantic Pizzas & Much More
Bellandur
Boutiques
Anoothi
From Kutch To Kashmir : Stock Up On Embroidered Ethnic Wear From This Boutique In Bellandur
Bellandur
Sports Venues
Game Theory
Playing Outside Made Fun With This Sports Facility That Has Temperature Controlled Swimming Pools
Bellandur
Hotels
Novotel Bengaluru
Terrace To Table: This Hotel In Bangalore Grows Their Own Produce For Immediate Eating!
Bellandur
Boutiques
RaniPink Studio
Up Your Bling Game With Embroidered Blouses From This Studio In Bellandur
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Coastal Fish Land
Your Mangalorean Diet At An Affordable Price
Bellandur
Cafes
Delitz Creamvilla Cafe
A Perfect Cafe To Spend Quality Time With Friends & Family
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Mumbai Xpress
Best Of Mumbai Street Food Sorted In Bengaluru
Bellandur
Toy Stores
Kimbhoot
Shop For Kawaii Crochet Japanese Dolls, Inspired By Your Favourite Book Characters
Bellandur
Bars
Chez Nous - Novotel
Obsessed With Zodiac Signs? Try These Unique Cocktails At Chez Nous
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Bombay Brasserie
This Place Has A Dynamic Desi Food Menu With A Hint Of Nostalgia
Bellandur
