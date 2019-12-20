Bellandur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bellandur

Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Nasi & Mee

Ecoworld Bellandur Gets A New South East Asian Food Outlet!
Bellandur
Cafes
Cafes

The Bucket List Cafe

Bookmark This Beautiful Cafe For Their Scrumptious Food & Drinks!
Bellandur
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores

Templetree

This Paper Boutique Will Take Care Of Your Wrapping Paper, Note Cards And Craft Kits Supplies
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Udupi Nalapaka

Broke Scenes? This Outlet Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Bellandur
Bakeries
Bakeries

The Ganache Factory

This New Dessert Place In Bellandur Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Xochi Bar & Kitchen

From Amazing Mocktails To Yum Starters, This New Place In Town Cannot Be Missed At All!
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

The Pizza Bakery

The Best Sourdough Pizza In Town Is Now In Bellandur!
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chianti

Chianti Has Opened Yet Another Diner In Bellandur
Bellandur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Kaanchi Glasscraft Studio

This Home Based Stained Glass Studio Makes Gorgeous Home Decor
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Pepe's Pizza

This Cosy And Vibrant Cafe Serves Amazing Gigantic Pizzas & Much More
Bellandur
Boutiques
Boutiques

Anoothi

From Kutch To Kashmir : Stock Up On Embroidered Ethnic Wear From This Boutique In Bellandur
Bellandur
Sports Venues
Sports Venues

Game Theory

Playing Outside Made Fun With This Sports Facility That Has Temperature Controlled Swimming Pools
Bellandur
Hotels
Hotels

Novotel Bengaluru

Terrace To Table: This Hotel In Bangalore Grows Their Own Produce For Immediate Eating!
Bellandur
Boutiques
Boutiques

RaniPink Studio

Up Your Bling Game With Embroidered Blouses From This Studio In Bellandur
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Coastal Fish Land

Your Mangalorean Diet At An Affordable Price
Bellandur
Cafes
Cafes

Delitz Creamvilla Cafe

A Perfect Cafe To Spend Quality Time With Friends & Family
Bellandur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mumbai Xpress

Best Of Mumbai Street Food Sorted In Bengaluru
Bellandur
Toy Stores
Toy Stores

Kimbhoot

Shop For Kawaii Crochet Japanese Dolls, Inspired By Your Favourite Book Characters
Bellandur
Bars
Bars

Chez Nous - Novotel

Obsessed With Zodiac Signs? Try These Unique Cocktails At Chez Nous
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Bombay Brasserie

This Place Has A Dynamic Desi Food Menu With A Hint Of Nostalgia
Bellandur
