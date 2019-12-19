This Home Based Stained Glass Studio Makes Gorgeous Home Decor

Imagine waking up to sun rays coming into your room with the colours of the rainbow. This is now possible thanks to glass stained windows by Kaanchi Glasscraft. Crafting glass panels for doors and windows in tiffany stained glass, the founder uses stained glass in mosaic to create home decor as well. Coasters and trays to mirrors and timepieces, you’ll find it all here. Get a unique piece that you can show off to your friends and family when they come over. Tables with black and white mosaic tiles double up as a chessboard as well.

Mostly working on custom pieces, you can pull out that idea you’d saved on your Pinterest board and bring it to life with help from folks running Kaanchi. If you’re looking to get a hobby, the folks here even conduct a two day basic as well as advanced workshop creating an art piece you choose. Using social media to advertise their work, you can hit them up on Facebook or Instagram to know how much it costs to make your design.