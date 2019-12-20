Poolside Grill, Cold Pizza And After-Work Scenes: Check Out BG's In Sarjapur

BG’s is situated inside Courtyard by Marriott, so you’ll probably think the menu is overpriced and all-too-gourmet, but it’s not. A quick after-work scene with your bud would cost you somewhere between INR 1,000 and INR 1,500. A solid cocktail list that features BG’s signatures combined with a mix of comfort and gourmet food are what makes the menu tick for us.

BG’s Cold Pizza, a signature here, and the Shotgun Chicken, a favourite among patrons are what you need to order. The tortilla-based pizza is available in two options — tuna and vegetarian. Drizzled with olive oil, our tuna pizza came with Japanese mayo, parmesan shavings, onions, and herbs. The chicken is the quintessential grub for your beer — spicy, greasy, and finger-food friendly. If you are venturing outside the non-veg realm, there’s the Sundried Tomato Basil Arancini and Vegan Munchers. If you’re in for a long evening, the menu offers an interesting mix of Italian and other European fare as well. The dessert menu is limited to a mix of light and heavy options — sorbets and cheesecakes.