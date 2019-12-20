Warm summer evenings mean outdoor drinking and what better way to do it than by a poolside, right? Order a bucket of beer with your squad and make merry by the poolside bar and grill house of BG’s. Their menu is the perfect wingman for your drinks and after office scenes.
Poolside Grill, Cold Pizza And After-Work Scenes: Check Out BG's In Sarjapur
Poolside Ambience
At BG’s, you’ll come for the poolside ambience but stay back for the food and drinks. Indoor seating caters more to those who prefer the cool of the AC, but you are more likely to find us at the poolside grill area seating enjoying a pint of beer and cold pizza or beef teppanyaki. The poolside is spacious and chilled out, the perfect spot for both after-work drinks and a Sunday brunch. Open from 5 pm on weekdays, you’ll see that the crowd is made up of the ORR {Outer Ring Road} workforce who’s unwinding after a long day at work. The resto bar is surrounded by the ORR companies, so your view after dark are the very same buildings, except this time they are brightly lit.
The Perfect Wingman
BG’s is situated inside Courtyard by Marriott, so you’ll probably think the menu is overpriced and all-too-gourmet, but it’s not. A quick after-work scene with your bud would cost you somewhere between INR 1,000 and INR 1,500. A solid cocktail list that features BG’s signatures combined with a mix of comfort and gourmet food are what makes the menu tick for us.
BG’s Cold Pizza, a signature here, and the Shotgun Chicken, a favourite among patrons are what you need to order. The tortilla-based pizza is available in two options — tuna and vegetarian. Drizzled with olive oil, our tuna pizza came with Japanese mayo, parmesan shavings, onions, and herbs. The chicken is the quintessential grub for your beer — spicy, greasy, and finger-food friendly. If you are venturing outside the non-veg realm, there’s the Sundried Tomato Basil Arancini and Vegan Munchers. If you’re in for a long evening, the menu offers an interesting mix of Italian and other European fare as well. The dessert menu is limited to a mix of light and heavy options — sorbets and cheesecakes.
So, We Are Thinking...
Sarjapur is far, but giving the ambience and food, we wouldn’t mind making the trek. Sunday brunches here are a must-try, we hear.
