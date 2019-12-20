Blueberry Cheesecake Or Toasted Coconut? Why We Are Obsessed With This Popsicle Shop

This summer, relive your childhood with these next-level, customisable popsicles. A brainchild of The Cake Lady herself, Shrruti Panjabi, decided to expand her dessert business and step into the ice-cream and serves up some serious popsicle deliciousness. With flavours like Blueberry Cheesecake and Toasted Coconut Sprinkles it never gets too dull or predictable at this sweet spot.

With a whole bunch of cool flavours to choose from, these milk-based popsicles are going to be your new go-to dessert. Pop Hop lets you have them just the way you want by letting you customise your sweet treat. Pick any of the three different chocolates – milk, dark and white, to dunk your popsicle into. Also, choose from quite the range of toppings that include everything from sprinkles and crushed cookies to peanuts and coconut shavings with a bunch of equally delightful options in between.

If you’re one of those who likes to stick to the classics, Pop Hop has got you covered. Using Belgium chocolate in their products, they have quite the range of popsicles that celebrate the oldies but goldies. With flavours like Chocolate Hazelnut, which and Chocolate Perfection, a chocolate popsicle that is dipped into more dark chocolate, because let’s be real, there’s no such thing as too much chocolate. For a lighter treat, try their seasonal sorbets which taste like a frozen version of the fruit itself!

