This Restaurant Will Take You Through India's Ever-Evolving Cuisine

Looking for authentic Indian food that just hits the spot? We point you to Kava - Fairfield By Mariott. The restaurant has a new menu, called Qafila that takes you from the royal khansamahs of yore to the simpler delights of the old-walled city streets across the country. Don't believe us? Just look through their menu. Or better still, have Chef Sudhir Nair talk about it. He'll tell you that the menu is a culinary ode to both old-school recipes that have been handed down across generations, and modern takes on traditional classics.

We started our culinary journey with a Murg Badami Shorba - a comforting chicken broth with a distinct taste of almond. While the dish is flavourful and delicious, we'll warn you that it's also super filling. So if you have a small appetite, we'd suggest you skip the Shorba altogether and start with the appetizers instead! From the South-inspired Meen Varval (mildly-spiced shallow fried fish) to Galauti and Palak Anjeer Kebabs from Central India and Sarso Mahi Kebabs from the North, each starter gives you a taste of India in small bites!

For the mains, we paired our naan with the Shahi Nalli Nihari - lamb shanks infused with fragrant roots, saffron and lemon mint leaves. The Guncha Keema is equally delicious. It may be a simple dish of cauliflower florets with cashew nuts, turmeric and onions, but it's got a smoky flavour that will make you forget about being a hard-core non-vegetarian if you are one! For dessert, blindly go for the Shahi Tukda. You won't regret it.