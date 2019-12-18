Domlur

Food Stores
Goingnuts

Switch To Healthier Eating With Trail Mixes, Nuts And Dry Fruits From This Brand In The City
Other
The Shef Society

Unchi Wali Chai Is A Must Try For All You Tea Lovers!
Casual Dining
Street Storyss

Street Food From All Over The World Under One Rooftop
Salons
YLG Salon

One Stop Solution For All Your Skin Related Queries!
Hair and Makeup Artist
Zorains Studio

Move Over Deepika And Priyanka, Look Like A Dream At Your Wedding With This Make-Up Studio
Accessories
Ashiana

Cleanse Your Aura With Salt Lamps, And Pick Up Silver Trinkets From This Domlur Store
Clothing Stores
Varmatex

Sunshine Kurtas And Jazzy Fabric: All For Just INR 350 At This Store
Classes & Workshops
Amoha Prints

Want To Pick Up A Hobby? This Studio In Domlur Hosts Block Printing Workshops.
Casual Dining
Sante Spa Cuisine

Visit This Bungalow Turned Cafe For Thandai Milkshake, Thai Veg Curry & More
Boutiques
Tanzeb

This Boutique Is All About A 200-Year Old Traditional Embroidery Form
Fast Food Restaurants
Sree Vishnu Refreshment

Breakfast At INR 20: Head To This Small Eatery For Delish Plate Idlis
Bakeries
Krumb Kraft

Jalapenos, Orange And Chocolate Or Plain: This Baker Delivers Delicious Loaves Of Sourdough
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC

Want To Know How A Zinger Burger Is Made? You Can, Thanks To KFC's Open Kitchens Programme
Co-Working Spaces
WeWork

Every Day Is Take Your Doggo To Work Day At This Pet-Friendly Coworking Space in Town
Sweet Shops
Anand Sweets & Savouries

Must-Try: The Gur Rewari And Gajak At This Koramangala Eatery
Parks
Domlur Dog Park

Have You Taken Your BFF To Bangalore's First Dedicated Dog Park Yet?
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sharon Tea Stall

EGL Folks, Head Over To Sharon Tea Stall's Domlur Branch For Your Daily Dose Of Chai
Clothing Stores
ISM - Fashion By Art Couture

A New Jewellery Collection & A New Store: You Can't Ask For Anything More!
Cafes
True South

Get Delicious Filter Coffee Decoctions And Cinnamon Rolls From Chicory Dickory Dock
Hotels
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Head Over To City's Only Saturday Brunch For Cocktails, Kebabs And Pool Access
